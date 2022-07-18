Revealed: Who were Russia's spies in the EU corridors?

An IT expert who whipped up anti-EU hatred, a brilliant Orientalist, a woman called "the pride" of Dagestan, and chemical, biological, and nuclear weapons specialists — the profiles of 19 more 'diplomats' expelled from Belgium in April for espionage show what Russia's embassy to the EU has really been up to.

Arseny Nedyak, a 44-year old "counsellor" at Russia's EU embassy, might have been known to his EU ac...