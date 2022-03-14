Ad
euobserver
Law and Justice (PiS) party leader Jarosław Kaczyński. The current Polish leadership has expressed support for Ukraine's EU admission — even though Poland itself wouldn't be admitted now due to its rule of law crisis (Photo: pis.org)

Thank Poles, not government, for Ukraine refugee welcome

by Eliza Rutynowska, Warsaw,

The Polish government is being praised for its supposedly spectacular humanitarian response to thousands fleeing Ukraine. \n \nThe truth is that the global admiration should be aimed at Polish civil society, which has come together to provide help in this time of crisis. \n \nThey are the same Polish independent organisations which have been hounded by the Law and Justice (PiS) government for the past six years for fighting for human rights and the rule of law, plus the Polish people themsel...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Eliza Rutynowska is a human rights and rule-of-law lawyer based in Warsaw, Poland.

