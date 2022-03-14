Thank Poles, not government, for Ukraine refugee welcome

The Polish government is being praised for its supposedly spectacular humanitarian response to thousands fleeing Ukraine. \n \nThe truth is that the global admiration should be aimed at Polish civil society, which has come together to provide help in this time of crisis. \n \nThey are the same Polish independent organisations which have been hounded by the Law and Justice (PiS) government for the past six years for fighting for human rights and the rule of law, plus the Polish people themsel...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eliza Rutynowska is a human rights and rule-of-law lawyer based in Warsaw, Poland.
Eliza Rutynowska is a human rights and rule-of-law lawyer based in Warsaw, Poland.