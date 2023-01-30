Fears on migration plus Ukraine summit This WEEK

Former army chief and Nato official Petr Pavel won the Czech Republic's presidential election last Saturday, defeating billionaire ex-premier Andrej Babiš.

Pavel pledged to keep the country firmly anchored in the West, ran as an independent and won 58.3 percent of the vote, Reuters reported.

"Values such as truth, dignity, respect and humility won," he said Saturday.

"I am convinced that these values are shared by the vast majority of us, it is worth us trying to make them ...