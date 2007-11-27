EU-China summit to be overshadowed by trade rifts

Chinese and European Union leaders will meet in Beijing on Wednesday (28 November) to discuss a wide range of trade issues that have complicated the relations between the two economic powerhouses in recent years.

The Chinese delegation headed by premier Wen Jiabao will meet with European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso and trade commissioner Peter Mandelson as well as with key EU monetary officials - European Central Bank chief Mr Trichet, eurogroup head Jean-Claude Juncker and...