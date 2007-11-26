Ad
euobserver
The election is a likely indicator of how parties will fare in next year's national elections (Photo: European Commission)

Romanian nationalists defeated in EU assembly vote

EU Political
by Jochen Luypaert,

The Romanian centrist opposition party has won the country's elections for the European parliament, while the nationalist Greater Romania party will be completely pushed out of the European assembly, exit polls show.

On Sunday (25 November), the first elections ever for the European Parliament were held in the country, which joined the EU together with Bulgaria in January of this year.

According to an exit poll by TNS CSOP made late Sunday for Realitatea TV, the centrist oppositio...

EU Political

