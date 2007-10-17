Ad
The court ruling was closely watched (Photo: European Commission)

EU court approves mandatory pension age

by Lucia Kubosova,

Although discrimination on grounds of age is illegal throughout the EU, the bloc's top court has ruled that national governments are allowed to set mandatory age limits for retirement in a bid to boost employment.

In a closely watched ruling unveiled on Tuesday (16 October), the European Court of Justice said that the general EU principle of equal treatment in jobs does not preclude measures "objectively and reasonably justified in the context of national law by a legitimate aim relatin...

