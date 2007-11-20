Ad
euobserver
Olli Rehn (i) with Ali Babacan (Photo: Council of the EU)

EU-Turkey membership talks to move a step further in December

EU Political
by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

The EU is planning to open two new chapters of its accession negotiations package with Turkey in December, it was announced on Tuesday (20 November).

The two chapters – consumer and health protection, and trans-European networks – would "probably" be opened on 18 December, said Portuguese foreign minister Luis Almado, whose country currently holds the six-month EU presidency.

The EU is hoping that the opening of the new chapters will give Ankara the political motivation to heed Eu...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political
Olli Rehn (i) with Ali Babacan (Photo: Council of the EU)

Tags

EU Political
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections