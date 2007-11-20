EU-Turkey membership talks to move a step further in December

The EU is planning to open two new chapters of its accession negotiations package with Turkey in December, it was announced on Tuesday (20 November).
The two chapters – consumer and health protection, and trans-European networks – would "probably" be opened on 18 December, said Portuguese foreign minister Luis Almado, whose country currently holds the six-month EU presidency.
The EU is hoping that the opening of the new chapters will give Ankara the political motivation to heed Eu...
