Markets returning to 'normal', says Trichet

European Central Bank (ECB) chief Jean-Claude Trichet has said the markets are "progressively" returning to normal following days of turbulence prompted by the US crisis over high risk mortgages.

The ECB made a total of four cash interventions since last Thursday after investors panicked when it became clear that European banks were vulnerable to the US turmoil.

France's largest bank BNP Paribas froze payments on three funds invested in the sector, which involves lending money to ...