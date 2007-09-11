Brussels trims economic forecast

The European Commission has slightly lowered its forecast for economic growth in the eurozone in 2007, citing the impact of the recent turmoil in the global financial market and weaker performance in the second quarter by some member states.

In its bi-annual interim economic forecast, presented on Tuesday (11 September), the EU executive estimated an economic growth of 2.5% in the 13 member states using the euro currency and 2.8% for the whole of the 27-member bloc.

Both numbers a...