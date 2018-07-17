Putin asks Trump to go after British activist

Russia has urged the US to help it go after a British human rights campaigner in return for cooperation in an election-meddling probe.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin made the offer at a press conference with American president Donald Trump after a summit in Helsinki on Monday (16 July).

He said US sleuths investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US vote could come to Russia to question 12 Russian suspects who were recently indicted in the affair.

"But in this cas...