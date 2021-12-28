Ad
euobserver
Currently, 90 percent of eligible people over five have been vaccinated in France. (Photo: European Commission)

France to ban unvaccinated people from bars and restaurants

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

French prime minister Jean Castex announced on Monday evening (27 December) that people will need a 'vaccination pass' to enter restaurants, bars, and museums.

Currently, French citizens only need to show proof of a negative test to enter gyms, restaurants, cultural institutions, and domestic flights and long train journeys, but from mid-January, this will no longer be enough.

The government approved the proposal on Monday, but parliament has yet to rubber-stamp it.

Currently, 90 percent of eligible people over five have been vaccinated in France. (Photo: European Commission)

