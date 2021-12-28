France to ban unvaccinated people from bars and restaurants

French prime minister Jean Castex announced on Monday evening (27 December) that people will need a 'vaccination pass' to enter restaurants, bars, and museums.

Currently, French citizens only need to show proof of a negative test to enter gyms, restaurants, cultural institutions, and domestic flights and long train journeys, but from mid-January, this will no longer be enough.

The government approved the proposal on Monday, but parliament has yet to rubber-stamp it.

"The ...