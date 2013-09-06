Ad
euobserver
Kerry and EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton, who will chair Friday's meeting (Photo: state.gov)

US and France keen to mute EU critics on Syria

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US, France, Germany and the UK will try to quiet down EU critics of Syria intervention at a foreign ministers' meeting in Vilnius on Friday (6 September) and Saturday.

The EU event comes after pro-intervention countries faced hostility from Russia and China at a G20 summit in St Petersburg on Thursday.

French leader Francois Hollande said in Russia "it's really important that the Europeans here at the G20 are on the same page," while calling for a St Petersburg statement that...

