EU countries reject Snowden asylum

Six EU countries have said No to asylum for US leaker Edward Snowden, citing technicalities.

Austria, Finland, Ireland, Poland, the Netherlands and Spain all said on Tuesday (2 July) that the fugitive, who is currently in Moscow, could only apply for refuge if he was on their territory.

Polish foreign minister Radek Sikorski noted on Twitter that: "An application came in which does not meet the formal requirements for granting asylum. But even if it did I wouldn't give a positive ...