UK finance minister wants transitional Brexit deal

British finance minister Philip Hammond came out in support of a transitional Brexit deal on Monday (13 December), arguing that disruption would hurt British business and could risk the country’s “financial stability”.
He argued that "thoughtful politicians" were supportive of a transition period, hinting at the differences within prime minister Theresa May's cabinet over the strategy of leaving the EU.
“There is, I think, an emerging view among businesses, among regulators, among...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.