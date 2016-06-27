Ad
About 10 percent of EU's car manufacturing is done in the UK (Photo: Wooly Matt)

Car industry has 'lots of questions' about Brexit

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

As for all industries in Europe, the outcome of the EU referendum in the United Kingdom is creating a lot of uncertainty. So too for the automotive industry.

“As you can imagine, there are still a lot of question marks,” said car industry lobbyist Erik Jonnaert.

“A lot of these questions will depend on how these negotiations will evolve, between the UK and the rest of the European Union … You have questions, we have questions as well,” he told EUobserver in an interview on Monday ...

