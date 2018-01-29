The next hurdles in Brexit talks

EU ministers signed off their starting position in the negotiating directives for Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday (29 January) to discuss the transition period with London.
Brexit talks will now move out from their winter slumber into the limelight once again, as negotiations on the transition period will kick off next week.
The separate negotiating mandate for the second phase, focusing on trade, could be agreed in March, after EU leaders adopt new guidelines. Here a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.