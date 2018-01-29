Ad
London's financial services sector is one of the key issues remaining ahead of EU and UK negotiators (Photo: George Rex)

The next hurdles in Brexit talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU ministers signed off their starting position in the negotiating directives for Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday (29 January) to discuss the transition period with London.

Brexit talks will now move out from their winter slumber into the limelight once again, as negotiations on the transition period will kick off next week.

The separate negotiating mandate for the second phase, focusing on trade, could be agreed in March, after EU leaders adopt new guidelines. Here a...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

