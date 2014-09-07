Ad
Diplomacy, air strikes, and arms for Kurds, but no Western boots on the ground (Photo: nato.int)

Six EU countries join group to 'destroy' Islamic State

by Andrew Rettman, NEWPORT,

Six EU countries have joined a US-led coalition to “degrade and destroy” the Islamic State [IS] in Iraq and Syria.

The “Core Group” came together at the Nato summit in Wales on Thursday and Friday (5-6 September).

On the EU side, it includes: Denmark; France; Germany; Italy; Poland; and the UK. The other members are Australia; Canada; Turkey; and the US.

US president Barack Obama told press: “We are going to degrade and ultimately destroy ISIL [an alternative name for IS] ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

