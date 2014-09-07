Six EU countries join group to 'destroy' Islamic State

Six EU countries have joined a US-led coalition to “degrade and destroy” the Islamic State [IS] in Iraq and Syria.

The “Core Group” came together at the Nato summit in Wales on Thursday and Friday (5-6 September).

On the EU side, it includes: Denmark; France; Germany; Italy; Poland; and the UK. The other members are Australia; Canada; Turkey; and the US.

US president Barack Obama told press: “We are going to degrade and ultimately destroy ISIL [an alternative name for IS] ...