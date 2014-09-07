Six EU countries join group to 'destroy' Islamic State

Six EU countries have joined a US-led coalition to “degrade and destroy” the Islamic State [IS] in Iraq and Syria.
The “Core Group” came together at the Nato summit in Wales on Thursday and Friday (5-6 September).
On the EU side, it includes: Denmark; France; Germany; Italy; Poland; and the UK. The other members are Australia; Canada; Turkey; and the US.
US president Barack Obama told press: “We are going to degrade and ultimately destroy ISIL [an alternative name for IS] ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.