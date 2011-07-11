Ad
Ashton at work in the EU parliament (Photo: European Parliament)

Israeli-friendly MEPs lobby Ashton on Palestine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A cross-party group of 104 eurodeputies has urged the EU's new diplomatic service to do all it can to avoid a UN vote on recognition of Palestine.

The MEPs said in an open letter to EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton on Monday (11 July) that the Palestinian initiative, expected at the UN General Assembly in September, could destroy any chances of peace.

"A unilateral move will not bring reconciliation; it will not bring stability; it will not bring peace. Rather, it will...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

