Israeli-friendly MEPs lobby Ashton on Palestine

A cross-party group of 104 eurodeputies has urged the EU's new diplomatic service to do all it can to avoid a UN vote on recognition of Palestine.

The MEPs said in an open letter to EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton on Monday (11 July) that the Palestinian initiative, expected at the UN General Assembly in September, could destroy any chances of peace.

"A unilateral move will not bring reconciliation; it will not bring stability; it will not bring peace. Rather, it will...