Juncker warns Croat PM he could wreck EU enlargement

The EU has bluntly warned Croatia that its border row with Slovenia could wreck the European aspirations of its Balkan neighbours.

"This problem between Slovenia and Croatia must be brought to a solution," European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker told Croatian prime minister Andrei Plenkovic in Strasbourg on Tuesday (6 February).

"The commission will be helpful, but … there will be no further enlargement without border disputes being completely resolved," he added.

