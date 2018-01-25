Ad
euobserver
Gruevski put up Alexander the Great statues in Skopje (Photo: Funky Tee)

Macedonia takes step to end Greek name dispute

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Macedonia has said it will rename its airport in a step designed to reassure Greece and unlock its Nato and EU bids.

"To demonstrate … that we're committed to finding a solution, I'm announcing that we'll change the name of the airport and [surrounding] avenues," Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev said on Wednesday (24 January), referring to the Skopje Alexander the Great Airport.

The airport title is part of a bigger dispute with Greece over Macedonia's national name.

...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

