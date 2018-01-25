Macedonia takes step to end Greek name dispute

Macedonia has said it will rename its airport in a step designed to reassure Greece and unlock its Nato and EU bids.
"To demonstrate … that we're committed to finding a solution, I'm announcing that we'll change the name of the airport and [surrounding] avenues," Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev said on Wednesday (24 January), referring to the Skopje Alexander the Great Airport.
The airport title is part of a bigger dispute with Greece over Macedonia's national name.
...
Andrew Rettman
