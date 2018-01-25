Ad
euobserver
'Differences between member states is Europe's trend and asset. We can learn a lot, we can provide a lot of private projects and flexible systems,' said commissioner Andriukaitis (Photo: European Parliament)

Interview

Health inequalities are economic issue, says commissioner

EU Political
Health & Society
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Social and geographical inequalities in Europeans' health are one of the main challenges for the EU, says health commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis

"You see inequalities around the EU, but also inequalities within every member state," he told EUobserver in an interview.

Andriukaitis, who late last year presented the State of Health in the EU report, insisted that "in some parts of society, access to treatment, because of inequaliti...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyInterview

Related articles

Europe's 'invisible' killer, chronic lung disease
Digital health has potential but needs to be secure
EU calls for better disease prevention
'Differences between member states is Europe's trend and asset. We can learn a lot, we can provide a lot of private projects and flexible systems,' said commissioner Andriukaitis (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyInterview
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections