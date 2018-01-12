Bulgaria takes over, Germany's SPD votes This WEEK

Bulgaria, which took over the rotating presidency of the EU Council at the start of the year, will formally introduce itself in the European Parliament.
Welcoming the presidency, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker is expected to deliver two speeches, on Tuesday (16 January) and on Wednesday (17 January).
Bulgaria is overseeing the Western Balkan countries' attempt to join the EU as one of its main priorities, and intends to give the six countries a Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
