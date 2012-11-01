Ad
Corruption reigns in Kosovo despite EU millions

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The almost €700 million in EU funds spent in Kosovo between 2007 and 2011 to improve the rule of law and rein in corruption have produced dismal results, an EU auditing body said this week.

A lack of co-ordination between the EU and the US, unqualified EU staff and weak anti-corruption bodies in Kosovo are among some of the findings in an investigation conducted by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Auditors.

"Kosovo's authorities accord insufficient priority to the rule of la...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs.

