euobserver
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier with the trade negotiation process on a slide behind him (Photo: European Commission)

EU and UK already lock horns over post-Brexit EU rules

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Only three days after Brexit, the EU and the UK clashed over the next phase of negotiations on the future trade deal, as London and Brussels set out different views on their new relationship.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday (3 February) that a "highly ambitious" trade deal is on offer by the EU, if the UK agrees to tough rules preventing unfair competition.

Barnier said "it will be up to the UK to decide" if they want to take advantage of such a trade d...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

EU & the World

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

