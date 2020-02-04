EU and UK already lock horns over post-Brexit EU rules

Only three days after Brexit, the EU and the UK clashed over the next phase of negotiations on the future trade deal, as London and Brussels set out different views on their new relationship.

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday (3 February) that a "highly ambitious" trade deal is on offer by the EU, if the UK agrees to tough rules preventing unfair competition.

Barnier said "it will be up to the UK to decide" if they want to take advantage of such a trade d...