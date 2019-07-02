US threatens extra trade tariffs, as EU talks top jobs

The US has listed 89 more European products that could be hit with tariffs in an old dispute on aircraft subsidies.

But the trade clash comes as EU leaders focus on top jobs instead of international affairs, with French president Emmanuel Macron, for one, issuing a warning on the dangers of navel gazing in troubled times.

The US trade department said on Monday (1 July) it might slap 100 percent tariffs on $4bn (€3.5bn) of EU goods in retaliation for European subsidies to aircraft...