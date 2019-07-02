Ad
euobserver
Trade clash comes as EU leaders focus on top jobs (Photo: dawvon)

US threatens extra trade tariffs, as EU talks top jobs

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US has listed 89 more European products that could be hit with tariffs in an old dispute on aircraft subsidies.

But the trade clash comes as EU leaders focus on top jobs instead of international affairs, with French president Emmanuel Macron, for one, issuing a warning on the dangers of navel gazing in troubled times.

The US trade department said on Monday (1 July) it might slap 100 percent tariffs on $4bn (€3.5bn) of EU goods in retaliation for European subsidies to aircraft...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU-Vietnam trade deal a bad day for workers' rights
Trump keeps EU leaders waiting on tariffs
Juncker seeks to avoid car tariffs in Trump meeting
Trade clash comes as EU leaders focus on top jobs (Photo: dawvon)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections