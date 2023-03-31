EU to press South Korea on arming Ukraine

The EU and South Korea are planning to show off Western soft power in Asia in the face of Chinese and North Korean threats.
What the EU is calling a diplomatic "showcase" will see EU Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen meet South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on 22 May.
EU and South Korean leaders have been meeting for decades.
But May's summit comes after China declared a "no limits partnership" with Russia des...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.