EU to press South Korea on arming Ukraine

The EU and South Korea are planning to show off Western soft power in Asia in the face of Chinese and North Korean threats.

What the EU is calling a diplomatic "showcase" will see EU Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen meet South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on 22 May.

EU and South Korean leaders have been meeting for decades.

But May's summit comes after China declared a "no limits partnership" with Russia des...