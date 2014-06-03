US unveils $1bn European security plan

The US has unveiled plans to invest $1 billion in European security in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The so-called European Reassurance Initiative, if passed by Congress, is to see more US troops posted to eastern Europe on a temporary basis, greater US involvement in Nato drills in the region, and extra US warships in the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea.
It will also help build military capacity in three pro-Western former Soviet states: Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine....
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
