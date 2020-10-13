War in Nagorno-Karabakh – the ceasefire that never was

Great hopes and optimism were placed in the ability for a Moscow-brokered ceasefire to hold this weekend.

Such misplaced optimism highlights an unwillingness to accept what the current problem actually is.

Azerbaijan has tired of negotiations and concluded that its aims are best served, at least for now, by the use of force. Convincing it otherwise is the real task at hand.

Finding a negotiated peace to the Nagorno-Karaba...