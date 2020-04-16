Half of refugees at German camp test Covid-19 positive

Nearly half of the roughly 600 people at a refugee camp in Germany have tested positive for Covid-19, but are being forced to share facilities with everyone else.
EUobserver was first alerted when an anonymous resident painted a bleak picture inside Ellwangen camp in Baden-Wurttemberg, a state in southern Germany.
"Everyone is scared to eat something because of crowds and we don't know who has coronavirus or not," said the resident, who did not disclose his name, in an email sent ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
