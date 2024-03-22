Paris 'pressured' Ukraine to stop shaming French firms in Russia

France and China have allegedly put pressure on Ukraine to take down its online name-and-shame list of foreign companies still doing business in Russia.

The 'Sponsors of War' list names 18 EU firms and 14 Chinese ones.

It includes French retailers Auchan and Leroy Merlin, cosmetics firm Yves Rocher, and food-processing company Bonduelle — all of which have remained active in Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.