French retailer Auchan has over 230 outlets in Russia (Photo: Lionel Allorge)

Paris 'pressured' Ukraine to stop shaming French firms in Russia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

France and China have allegedly put pressure on Ukraine to take down its online name-and-shame list of foreign companies still doing business in Russia.

The 'Sponsors of War' list names 18 EU firms and 14 Chinese ones.

It includes French retailers Auchan and Leroy Merlin, cosmetics firm Yves Rocher, and food-processing company Bonduelle — all of which have remained active in Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

