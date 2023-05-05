Ad
euobserver
These technical elements will have a direct impact on people's right to privacy, and knock-on effects for their rights to protest, due process, health, work, and participation in social and cultural life (Photo: Tobias Tullius)

AI Act — leaving oversight to the techies will not protect rights

Digital
Health & Society
Opinion
by Mehwish Ansari and Vidushi Marda, New York/Bengaluru, India,

In May, the European Parliament is scheduled to vote on the landmark Artificial Intelligence Act — the world's first comprehensive attempt to regulate the use of AI.

A lot has been said about the Act's risk-based approach, and the manner in which certain technologies have been classified under the act — from remote biometric technologies, to

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Mehwish Ansari is head of digital at ARTICLE 19, the NGO defending freedom of expression, where Vidushi Mardais senior programme officer.

Related articles

The challenge of artificial intelligence
EU in race to set global Artificial Intelligence ethics standards
EU keen to set global rules on artificial intelligence
These technical elements will have a direct impact on people's right to privacy, and knock-on effects for their rights to protest, due process, health, work, and participation in social and cultural life (Photo: Tobias Tullius)

Tags

DigitalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Mehwish Ansari is head of digital at ARTICLE 19, the NGO defending freedom of expression, where Vidushi Mardais senior programme officer.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections