AI Act — leaving oversight to the techies will not protect rights

In May, the European Parliament is scheduled to vote on the landmark Artificial Intelligence Act — the world's first comprehensive attempt to regulate the use of AI.
Mehwish Ansari is head of digital at ARTICLE 19, the NGO defending freedom of expression, where Vidushi Mardais senior programme officer.
