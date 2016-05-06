Turkish leader parts way with EU

Just a day after pushing his prime minister out of government, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan hardened his stance against the EU and announced new steps to strengthen his power.

In an address on TV on Friday (6 May), Erdogan said he had refused to change Turkish law on terrorism as required by the EU to grant Turkey visa liberalisation.

"We will go our way, you go yours," he told the EU.

"First of all, you should change your stance that allows terror tents right next...