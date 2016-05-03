Ad
The Greens say around 40% of all detected fraud cases in 114 countries were uncovered by whistle-blowers (Photo: stumayhew)

Greens propose EU law to protect whistleblowers

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Green MEPs are proposing EU-wide whistleblower protection rules in the hope of forcing the European Commission to come up with a bill in June.

On Tuesday (3 May), one of parliament's smallest groups presented draft legislation that intends to trigger a political debate and push the EU executive into helping protect people across Europe who reveal illegal or unethical government or corporate practices.

The move follows an ongoing tria...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

