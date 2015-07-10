Ad
euobserver
Fake image purporting to show Ukrainian jet shooting down MH17, aired by major Russian media (Photo: 1tv.ru)

Feature

Activists call for EU and US to blacklist Russian propagandists

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
Fake image purporting to show Ukrainian jet shooting down MH17, aired by major Russian media (Photo: 1tv.ru)

It might sound like a travesty of EU values on free press, but serious people are saying fake Russian journalists should be blacklisted.

One man calling for it is Yevhen Fedchenko.

He’s a teacher of journalism at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy in Ukraine and a journalist of 20 years’ experience. He’s also the man behind stopfake.org, a website which debunks Russian media lies on Ukraine.

“We need to act rapidly and firmly”, he told EUobserver.

“I rea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldFeature

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU drafts plan on Russia's media 'misuse'
Russian forces try to capture Ukrainian town
Russian propaganda wins EU hearts and minds
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections