Fuele - Dutch foreign minister Timmermans criticised the tweets on Monday (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU commissionner's nerves 'snap' on Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has abruptly terminated new trade talks with Ukraine 48 hours after they began.

The news came in two tweets from neighbourhood commissioner Stefan Fuele on Sunday (15 December).

He first said: "#Ukraine:Words & deeds of President &government regarding #AssocAgreement further&further apart.Their arguments have no grounds in reality."

He then added: "#Ukraine:told deputy PM #Arbuzov in BXL &after that further discussion is conditioned on clear commitme...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

