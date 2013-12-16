EU commissionner's nerves 'snap' on Ukraine

The European Commission has abruptly terminated new trade talks with Ukraine 48 hours after they began.

The news came in two tweets from neighbourhood commissioner Stefan Fuele on Sunday (15 December).

He first said: "#Ukraine:Words & deeds of President &government regarding #AssocAgreement further&further apart.Their arguments have no grounds in reality."

He then added: "#Ukraine:told deputy PM #Arbuzov in BXL &after that further discussion is conditioned on clear commitme...