Vivane Reding - the EU's rights commissioner (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Reding should 'stick neck out' on gay rights

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Activists are hoping EU rights commissioner Viviane Reding will this month announce concrete plans for legislation to stop discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people in the EU.

The European Parliament has been asking for an LGBTI roadmap - with proposed laws and a timetable - since 2011, noting that the European Commission already has similar strategies in place for disability rights and equality between men and women.

They expect their ...

