European ministers to call for Polanski release

The foreign ministers of France and Poland plan to ask the US to help free the Franco-Polish film director, Roman Polanski, after his arrest in Switzerland.

Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Sunday (27 September) told the Polish Press Agency that he and his French counterpart, Bernard Kouchner, aim to submit a joint appeal to US secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

"[We are] considering approaching the American authorities over the possibility of the US president procl...