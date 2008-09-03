Ad
Latvia and Estonia have large ethnic-Russian minorities (Photo: European Commission)

Baltic states need NATO help, US says

by Philippa Runner,

NATO should show Russia it would defend the Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - in the event of attack, the US has said, as Russia's recent invasion of Georgia continues to send ripples through European security arrangements.

"They are feeling a little rattled by seeing Russia use military force to invade a sovereign, small neighbouring country. We need to send signals to shore them up a little bit," US ambassador to NATO, Kurt Volker, told the Financial Times in an intervie...

