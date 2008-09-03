Baltic states need NATO help, US says

NATO should show Russia it would defend the Baltic states - Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania - in the event of attack, the US has said, as Russia's recent invasion of Georgia continues to send ripples through European security arrangements.
"They are feeling a little rattled by seeing Russia use military force to invade a sovereign, small neighbouring country. We need to send signals to shore them up a little bit," US ambassador to NATO, Kurt Volker, told the Financial Times in an intervie...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
