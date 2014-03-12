Ad
The BBC reports that Turkish police hit a man in the face with a tear gas can outside Elvan's hospital (Photo: Tilemahos Efthimiadis)

Boy's death spurs anti-Erdogan feeling in EU parliament

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU support for going further in Turkey accession talks is ebbing away over Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s increasingly brutal ways of keeping down dissent.

MEPs and EU officials at a debate in Strasbourg on Tuesday (11 March) paid tribute to Berkin Elvan, a teenage boy who died earlier the same day in a hospital in Ankara after 269 days in a coma.

His injury was caused by being hit in the head with a tear gas canister when going to buy bread during anti-government protests...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

