Donald Tusk (m) said after the summit that the October summit of EU leaders will be a 'moment of truth' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

UK's post-Brexit plan 'will not work', EU says

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU has said on Thursday (20 September) in the clearest terms to date that the UK's post-Brexit plan for economic cooperation "will not work".

EU Council president Donald Tusk said at the end of the Salzburg summit of EU leaders that the UK's so-called Chequers plan, drawn up by prime minister Theresa May earlier this summer, could undermine the bloc's single market.

"Everybody shared the view that while there are positive elements in the Chequers proposal, the suggested fram...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

