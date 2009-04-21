Ad
euobserver
Prague - to host the five leaders and the EU troika on 8 May (Photo: European Commission)

Czechs finalise line-up for EU energy summit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Czech EU presidency is to invite five leaders to a summit promoting the non-Russian Nabucco gas pipeline project. But a Bulgarian event pushing the pro-Russian South Stream pipeline could be a damp squib.

The presidents or prime ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Georgia will this week be asked to join an EU "troika" in Prague on 8 May to cultivate closer relations.

The EU trio will comprise acting Czech PM Mirek Topolanek, European Commission head ...

