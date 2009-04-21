Czechs finalise line-up for EU energy summit

The Czech EU presidency is to invite five leaders to a summit promoting the non-Russian Nabucco gas pipeline project. But a Bulgarian event pushing the pro-Russian South Stream pipeline could be a damp squib.
The presidents or prime ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Georgia will this week be asked to join an EU "troika" in Prague on 8 May to cultivate closer relations.
The EU trio will comprise acting Czech PM Mirek Topolanek, European Commission head ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
