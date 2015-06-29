Chinese PM calls for EU deal on Greece

Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang spoke out against a Grexit on Monday (29 June) and urged Greece's creditors to reach an agreement with Athens.

The Chinese leader spoke in unusually direct terms about the debt crisis in a speech at an EU-China business summit in Brussels, noting that the European Union “is in a crucial stage”.

“Let me reiterate that China always supports European integration and that China hopes to see a prosperous Europe, a united European Union and a strong eur...