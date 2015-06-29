Ad
euobserver
Li with commission chief Juncker: 'China is a true friend of Greece and of the EU' (Photo: European Commission)

Chinese PM calls for EU deal on Greece

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang spoke out against a Grexit on Monday (29 June) and urged Greece's creditors to reach an agreement with Athens.

The Chinese leader spoke in unusually direct terms about the debt crisis in a speech at an EU-China business summit in Brussels, noting that the European Union “is in a crucial stage”.

“Let me reiterate that China always supports European integration and that China hopes to see a prosperous Europe, a united European Union and a strong eur...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

EU and China leaders to talk trade and climate
Juncker: Greek No would be rejection of Europe
Chinese business worried by risk of euro volatility
Li with commission chief Juncker: 'China is a true friend of Greece and of the EU' (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections