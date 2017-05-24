Brexit transparency is 'political play', says EU watchdog

The promise by the EU to be as transparent as possible in the negotiations with the UK over its exit from the bloc is “political play”, said the European Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly, at a press conference on Wednesday (24 May).
She spoke two days after the Council of the European Union, where national governments meet, had published a document that laid out rules on when to publish documents relating to t...
