Belarus ambassador warns EU over sanctions

The Belarusian ambassador to the EU has called for the union to back off in a row over the country's ethnic Polish minority.
The ambassador, Vladimir Senko, made the remarks in an open letter to the media on Tuesday (23 February) entitled: "EU is concerned, but Belarus asks for patience."
He complained that some Polish "official bodies" have given the EU institutions a "perverted interpretation of [the] real situation in the Polish national minority," citing an unspecified "recent...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
