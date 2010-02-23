Belarus ambassador warns EU over sanctions

The Belarusian ambassador to the EU has called for the union to back off in a row over the country's ethnic Polish minority.

The ambassador, Vladimir Senko, made the remarks in an open letter to the media on Tuesday (23 February) entitled: "EU is concerned, but Belarus asks for patience."

He complained that some Polish "official bodies" have given the EU institutions a "perverted interpretation of [the] real situation in the Polish national minority," citing an unspecified "recent...