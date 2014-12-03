Ad
Fabius (r) promised to recognise Palestine by the end of 2016 if the latest UN initiative fails (Photo: state.gov)

French MPs back Palestine recognition, get 2016 deadline

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The French parliament has voted in favour of a non-binding motion on recognising Palestine, with the French FM saying he’ll do it if there’s no peace by the end of 2016.

The resolution passed by 339 votes against 151 with 16 abstentions out of the 506 deputies who turned up on Tuesday (2 December) to cast their ballot.

The text - tabled by the ruling Socialist Party’s Elisabeth Guigou, who chairs the foreign affairs committee - “invites the French government to recognise the sta...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

