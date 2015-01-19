Ad
euobserver
Tripoli: Fighting saw the EU staff abandon their new compound in July last year (Photo: Sebastia Giralt)

EU looks to mothball Libya border mission

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is looking to mothball its Libya border-control mission despite concerns about foreign fighters and irregular migrants.

Launched in May 2013, but parked in Tunisia since July last year due to fighting in Tripoli, the €26-million a year operation - Eubam Libya - has had little opportunity to make an impact.

The need for it is greater than ever - the EU recently named Libya as the main source of small arms smuggling to Europe and as a potential source of returning European ...

