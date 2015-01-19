Ad
euobserver
Lagarde and Schaeuble: Debt forgiveness doesn't have many supporters in northern Europe (Photo: Council of European Union)

Fiscal hawks warn against Greek debt write-off

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Germany, Finland and the International Monetary Fund have warned against the idea of an international conference to write off some of Greece's debt.

Greece’s left-wing party Syriza and its leader Alexis Tsipras, who might become prime minister after the Sunday (25 January) elections, have called for a debt conference to write off some of Greece's debt, similar to the 1953 London Conference that wrote off half of Germany’s post-war debt.

Greece’s public debt has reached €320 billi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Berlin expects Greece to stay in euro, as 'Grexit' debate resurfaces
Europe's debt revolution: Can Syriza's plan work?
Lagarde and Schaeuble: Debt forgiveness doesn't have many supporters in northern Europe (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections