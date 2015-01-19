Fiscal hawks warn against Greek debt write-off

Germany, Finland and the International Monetary Fund have warned against the idea of an international conference to write off some of Greece's debt.

Greece’s left-wing party Syriza and its leader Alexis Tsipras, who might become prime minister after the Sunday (25 January) elections, have called for a debt conference to write off some of Greece's debt, similar to the 1953 London Conference that wrote off half of Germany’s post-war debt.

Greece’s public debt has reached €320 billi...