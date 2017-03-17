Ad
euobserver

Contribution to a vision of Europe in the world

EU & the World
Opinion
by Jean-Louis Guigou and Miguel Angel Moratinos, Brussels,

In his speech on the State of the Union last year, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said: “Yes, we need a vision for the long term. The commission will set out such a vision for the future in a White Paper in March 2017, in time for the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome”.

This is the long-term vision we would like to share with you.

The fall of the Berlin wall in 1989 brought with it the end of the East-West conflict - capitalism versus communism. A multi-p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

EU looking for ways to manage southern 'ring of fire'

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections