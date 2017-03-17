Contribution to a vision of Europe in the world

In his speech on the State of the Union last year, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said: “Yes, we need a vision for the long term. The commission will set out such a vision for the future in a White Paper in March 2017, in time for the 60th anniversary of the Treaties of Rome”.

This is the long-term vision we would like to share with you.

The fall of the Berlin wall in 1989 brought with it the end of the East-West conflict - capitalism versus communism. A multi-p...