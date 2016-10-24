Belgian veto leaves EU-Canada deal in limbo

[Updated at 19.20 on 24 October] The Belgian government said on Monday (24 October) that it would not be able to sign an EU-Canada trade deal because of Wallonia's opposition.

"We are not in a position to sign Ceta," prime minister Charles Michel said after a meeting with regional leaders early afternoon.

"The federal government, the German community and Flanders said yes. Wallonia, the Brussels city government and the French community said no," he said.

He added that he fa...