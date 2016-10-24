Ad
euobserver
Wallonia's Magnette: "In current circumstances, we cannot give a yes today" (Photo: Reuters)

Belgian veto leaves EU-Canada deal in limbo

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

[Updated at 19.20 on 24 October] The Belgian government said on Monday (24 October) that it would not be able to sign an EU-Canada trade deal because of Wallonia's opposition.

"We are not in a position to sign Ceta," prime minister Charles Michel said after a meeting with regional leaders early afternoon.

"The federal government, the German community and Flanders said yes. Wallonia, the Brussels city government and the French community said no," he said.

He added that he fa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

Wallonia rejects fresh EU ultimatum on Canada trade deal
Ceta failure deepens EU trade crisis
Canada woos sceptical EU left on trade deal
Wallonia's Magnette: "In current circumstances, we cannot give a yes today" (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections