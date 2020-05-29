Ad
euobserver
Suspected spy was 'au courant with the whole defence policy of our country and those of our Nato allies' (Photo: nato.int)

Investigation

Did Russia get Nato's cosmic-level secrets?

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

It took Belgian intelligence years to decide if a top colonel was spying for Russia, potentially exposing Nato to "grave damage".

And even if he was innocent, leaked files painted a picture of the Nato and EU host state as a playground for Ferrari-driving spies and shisha-smoking criminals.

Nato has four levels of classification.

The highest one, called "cosmic top secret", covers information that could cause "exceptionally grave damage" to the Western alliance if it got ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

State insecurity: Can Belgium protect EU and Nato?
Spy-air? EU warned on VIP jet leasing
China suspected of bio-espionage in 'heart of EU'
Suspected spy was 'au courant with the whole defence policy of our country and those of our Nato allies' (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the WorldInvestigation

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections